PDM to hold its scheduled rally in Multan at any cost: JUI-F chief

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its rally in Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium at any cost, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement while addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in Multan today.

“PDM is organising public gatherings across the country and it is going to hold another a massive rally in Multan on November 30 [tomorrow]. Punjab government and local administration are using negative tactics and workers of all political parties are being arrested and threatened to face fines for participating in the upcoming rally.”

The JUI-F chief alleged that the government is exhibiting state terrorism to stop the PDM rally in Multan. He threatened the government from severe consequences if the political parties were stopped from holding the public gathering in Multan.

He asked political activists to break all barriers by using ‘batons in the response to batons’ by police or any other forces. Fazlur Rehman said that PDM leadership will never accept lawlessness and usage of police forces against the political campaigners.

The PDM head announced that the opposition parties will head towards jail if they fail to reach the rally’s venue. He also announced to hold protests on all district headquarters across the country on Friday and Sunday and hinted to make an early call for a long march instead of January next year.

Fazlu Rehman criticised the crackdowns against political activists across the province and arrests of workers who were finalising preparations for the Multan rally.

While addressing the press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Multan to participate in the upcoming PDM rally at any cost.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s health is not well and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will attend and address the Multan rally tomorrow. He criticised the arrests of his son and PPP workers in Multan by the local administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.

The local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Multan administration took control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium again besides arresting various Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers belonging to different political parties including Kasim Gillani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani after they stormed into the venue by removing barriers,

Multan police and administration blocked the central routes of the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and removed the tents, chairs and other equipment from the venue of the PDM rally besides deploying additional contingents of security officials.

