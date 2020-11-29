Those challenging state’s writ to be dealt with iron hand: Awan

LAHORE: The Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that those challenging the writ of the state will be dealt with an iron hand, ARY News reported.

While pointing towards the upcoming rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a Twitter message that the provincial authorities could not put the lives of the citizens in danger due to the ‘politically unemployed people’ amid the latest wave of coronavirus pandemic.

She added that the government is not concerned with the opposition’s rallies, but it has prioritised to secure the lives of the citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

ریاست کی رِٹ چیلنج کرنیوالوں سے آہنی ہاتھوں نمٹیں گے! بزدار حکومت بارہا کہہ چکی کورونا جیسی وبا کے دوران عوام کی زندگی PDMکے سیاسی بیروزگاروں کے سپرد کرکے خطرے میں نہیں ڈال سکتے! PDMجلسوں کی پرواہ نہیں مگر عوام کی زندگی کا تحفظ ہمیں بلاتفریق مقدم ہے خواہ وہ کسی بھی جماعت سے ہوں! — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 29, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.

The local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Multan administration took control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium again besides arresting various Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers belonging to different political parties including Kasim Gillani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani after they stormed into the venue by removing barriers,

Multan police and administration blocked the central routes of the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and removed the tents, chairs and other equipment from the venue of the PDM rally. At this time, no PDM leaders or workers are present at the rally’s venue.

