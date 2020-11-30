PDM to hold public rally in Multan today

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold a public rally at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh today (Monday) at any cost.

The Punjab government and local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

The district administration of Multan has sealed the roads going towards Qila Qasim Bagh by placing containers. Meanwhile, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and several other roads have also been sealed by the administration to stop the arrival of the PDM workers.

The leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and others are scheduled to address the public meeting.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the PDM public meeting in Multan via video link as he is in isolation after being tested for coronavirus.

Raja Basharat vows to establish its writ

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has vowed that the government would establish its writ at any cost.

He stated this after an emergency meeting of Punjab sub-cabinet committee on the interior in the wake of PDM public meeting in Multan. The meeting was attended by Raja Basharat and other top-level officials.

The meeting decided that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and violators of law would be taken into custody. It was also decided the more routes to the venue of the PDM public meeting would be blocked.

We will hold rally in Multan at any cost: Fazlur Rehman

Yesterday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold its rally in Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium at any cost.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had made the announcement while addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in Multan.

He had asked political activists to break all barriers by using ‘batons in the response to batons’ by police or any other forces. Fazlur Rehman said that PDM leadership would never accept lawlessness and usage of police forces against the political campaigners.

