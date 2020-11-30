PDM public rally: Administration blocks several roads in Multan

LODHRAN: Amid the announcement of a public rally in Multan by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), several roads leading towards Multan have been blocked by the administration, ARY News reported.

The PDM seems adamant about holding a public rally in Multan despite the ban slapped by the Punjab government in the wake of coronavirus second wave spike.

As per details, Satlaj Toll Plaza has been blocked after placing containers to stop workers of the PDM from entering Multan. Containers have been placed at Bahawalpur Toll Plaza, Super Chowk, Milad Chowk, Super Bypass Khanweal, Multan Road and other areas to restrict the workers of the opposition parties from entering Multan for public gathering.

Selected traffic is being allowed to move from Satlaj Toll Plaza, sources said.

Read more: PDM to hold public rally in Multan today

Meanwhile, cellular services also have been suspended in Multan on the recommendations of the provincial government of Punjab.

Raja Basharat vows to establish its writ

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has vowed that the government would establish its writ at any cost.

He stated this after an emergency meeting of the Punjab sub-cabinet committee on the interior in the wake of PDM public meeting in Multan. The meeting was attended by Raja Basharat and other top-level officials.

The meeting decided that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and violators of law would be taken into custody. It was also decided the more routes to the venue of the PDM public meeting would be blocked.

Comments

comments