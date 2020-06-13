Oxygen cylinders become scarce in Karachi, being sold with jacked up prices

KARACHI: Oxygen cylinders in the biggest city of Pakistan, a highly sought after commodity amidst the coronavirus pandemic have become scarce, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Due to the demand exceeding the supply, a single cylinder worth Rs5000 before the pandemic is now being sold at Rs30,000.

Doctors suggested the use of oxygen cylinders at home for patients showing symptoms of coronavirus and having trouble breathing.

The price of oxygen cylinders and the supply both were jolted after the suggestion which made consumers buy them in a frenzy.

Those using oxygen cylinders have maintained that they opt for new cylinders rather than refilling old ones with new oxygen due to the the tediousness of the process.

Sufferers have also asked for a 24 hours supply of oxygen at healthcare facilities and shops meant for refilling the apparatus.

Shopkeepers have said that the local police has been a cause for nuisance and won’t allow them to operate on a 24/7 basis although the items they sell and oxygen refuelling are very essential for coronavirus sufferers.

Shop owners have demanded that the Chief Minister of Sindh take note of the situation and resolve it on priority basis.

