ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the pace of work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects has been accelerated, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ministry of Communications has released a video of the CPEC projects. As per details shared by the ministry, the construction of two important motorways has been completed.

Hakla DI Khan motorway would be opened for traffic in June next year, while 40 per cent of construction work of the Khuzdar-Bisma project has been completed. Construction work on the Khushab Awaran motorway will commence from next month, while the tender for the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway has been issued.

Work on the second phase of the Swat motorway will commence from next month, according to the details shared by the communication ministry. New projects including, Sukkur-Hyderabad, Mangla-Mirpur, Giglt Shandoor Chitral motorway and others will be sent to the JCC after approval from the JWG.

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that CPEC is a game gender for Pakistan and the region and shows the friendship depth between Pakistan and China.

He added that people are getting better travel faciliteis while foreign investment is increasing in Pakistan through CPEC.

Murad thanked workers of Pakistan and China, experts and specially security forces for ensuring foolproof security of the mega projects.

