PAF air transport fleet brings in 14 tonnes of medical cargo from China

The Air Transport fleet of PAF has been assigned the onerous responsibility to Air lift medical equipment and relief goods from Peoples’ Republic of China to help fight COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.

In this regard, a PAF IL- 78 aircraft laden with 14 tonnes of cargo comprising ventilators, N95 masks and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan early in the morning today (Sunday).

This is one of the many relief flights undertaken by PAF in past couple of months. These sorties also include the ones flown to COVID hit Chinese City of Wuhan, earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived Islamabad on Sunday morning.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal received the supplies from the ambassador of China to Pakistan at the airport.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

