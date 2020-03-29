Web Analytics
PAF air transport fleet brings in 14 tonnes of medical cargo from China

PAF air transport fleet, PAF, Pakistan Air Force

The Air Transport fleet of PAF has been assigned the onerous responsibility to Air lift medical equipment and relief goods from Peoples’ Republic of China to help fight COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan.

In this regard, a PAF IL- 78 aircraft laden with 14 tonnes of cargo comprising ventilators, N95 masks and protective gear landed at PAF Base Nur Khan early in the morning today (Sunday).

Read More: Pakistan’s Coronavirus Cases Escalate To 1526, Over 11 Cases Critical

This is one of the many relief flights undertaken by PAF in past couple of months. These sorties also include the ones flown to COVID hit Chinese City of Wuhan, earlier this year.

PAF, Pakistan Air Force

Earlier in the day, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived Islamabad on Sunday morning.

Read More: Another special plane carrying medical supplies from China arrives in Islamabad

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal received the supplies from the ambassador of China to Pakistan at the airport.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

