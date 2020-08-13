PAF fully prepared for defence of country: Air chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is fully prepared for the defence of the homeland.

He made the remarks during his visit to an operational base on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported. The Air chief participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan assessed operational capabilities of the indigenously manufactured dual-seat fighter aircraft and said that the induction of dual seat version and Block-3 variant of JF-17 Thunder would help in maintaining the cutting edge of the PAF.

He also stated that PAF personnel are the proud custodians of the legacy of valiant air warriors of Pakistan, which was manifested during Operation Swift Retort, last year.

Last year in the month of December, Chief of the Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan had congratulated Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation(CATIC) on successful accomplishment of 2019 production target and completing first eight dual-seat JF-17 aircraft in a record time of five months.

He had said that JF-17 Thunder is the backbone of PAF which has been battle-proven during operation Swift Retort.

