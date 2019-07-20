Air chief witnesses static display of PAF Hercules at International Air Tattoo show  

LONDON: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday witnessed the static display of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 Hercules transport aircraft in Royal International Air Tattoo-2019 being held at Fairford, a town in England.

According to a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson, the aesthetically painted aircraft of the prestigious No 6 Squadron of PAF landed at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, UK on Friday.

The air chief interacted with PAF contingent participating in the mega event and lauded their efforts for bringing laurels to the country, read the statement.

Earlier on June 23, Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) JF-17 Thunder had stunned the spectators with its astounding performance and hordes of aviation lovers turned up to see the static and aerial display of PAF JF-17 Thunder on the last day of 53rd Paris Air Show.

Being a weekly holiday, the vast venue was filled with the excited spectators of all ages as the gates opened for the general public.

