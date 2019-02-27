PAF’s response to India brings bullish trend in PSX

KARACHI: Following the befitting response by Pakistan against Indian aggression, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) showed up-ward trend as the 100-index jumped to 38,858 points, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The market reacted positively after the news of Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s successful strike that shot down two Indian fighter-jets for violating country’s air territory.

The 100-index was trading at level of 38,386 points, but soon got recovery of 665 points after Pakistan’s response to India.

Yesterday, the 100-index lost bulk of the points during trading hours amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, as India claimed of carrying out a surgical strike in AJK.

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Two fighter jets of Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in bright day light on Wednesday, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to the DG ISPR, Indian fighter jets violated Line of Control (LoC) today, and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace.

