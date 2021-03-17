In pictures: PAF jets take to skies in full dress rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets took part on Wednesday in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Pakistan Day (March 23) parade.

The PAF jets took to the skies, demonstrating various aerobatic skills during the rehearsal.

The Rawalpindi traffic police devised a comprehensive plan for the full-dress rehearsal, according to which the Murree Road from Faizabad to Rawalpindi and Islamabad was closed for traffic.

The traffic on Murree Road heading towards Islamabad was directed to use diversion point of Double Road Chowk and 9th Avenue whereas traffic coming from Koral Chowk was asked to use Khanna Pull service road to enter Islamabad.

Also Read: ISPR releases national song in connection with Pakistan Day

Heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks and trailers, were restrained from entering the city.

Comments

comments