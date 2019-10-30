PAF stands ever ready to safeguard aerial frontiers of country: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stands ever ready for the aerial defence of motherland and has always responded to nation’s call with full valour and commitment.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of PAF, the air chief said this while addressing the closing ceremony of Inter-Squadron Armament Competition held at Sonmiani firing range.

Speaking on the occasion, Mujahid Anwar Khan said “PAF places highest premium on self-reliance through indigenization alongside modernization and expansion of existing combat capabilities.”

Highlighting the Kashmir situation, he said “We stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination.”

The air chief further said that they were fully aware of the situation and cannot lower their guards.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force’s 11 Multirole Squadron was declared the best squadron of Inter-Squadron Armament Competition, read the statement.

After a close competition, No 11 Multirole Squadron achieved highest score and was declared the winner of Inter Squadron Armament trophy.

First time introduced Best Armament Trophy was shared by No 2 Squadron and No 8 Squadron, while No 14 Squadron won the Maintenance Trophy.

Wing Commander Noman Akram was awarded the coveted Sher Afgan Trophy for being the best marksman in the competition.

