Pak Army sepoy martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The security forces conducted the IBO on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, North West of Spinwam, North Waziristan late last night, said the military’s media wing.

As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire in an effort to flee from the area, said the ISPR. However, it added, all the terrorists were killed by security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, Pak Army’s Sepoy Sadam embraced martyrdom while two soldiers got injured.

Earlier, on November 19, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists at a check post in South Waziristan last night. The military’s media wing said that terrorists opened fire at a check post near South Waziristan’s Pash Ziarat which was immediately responded to by the personnel of security forces.

Hawaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleiman Shaukat were martyred in the exchange of firing and one more soldier sustained injuries, said the ISPR.

