Pak Army soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier and two civilians embraced martyrdom as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the violation was reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s sectors of Kailer and Rakhchikri along LoC.

In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatic and heavy weapons. However, Pakistan Army responded effectively resulting in heavy losses to Indian troops.

During exchange of intense fire, 34 years Lance Naik Ali Baz, resident of District Karak, embraced martyrdom.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in which 16 year old girl and a 52 woman were martyred while a 10 years boy and 55 years woman got injured due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village.

Read more: COAS Bajwa visits forward troops along LoC: ISPR

On April 27, a woman had embraced martyrdom while a minor girl sustained wounds in unprovoked firing by the Indian army in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFVs in Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along #LOC deliberately targeting civilian population,” the military’s media wing hadsaid.

“A woman embraced shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries,” it said, adding the injured child has been evacuated and is being provided medical care.

Comments

comments