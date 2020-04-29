COAS Bajwa visits forward troops along LoC: ISPR

Web Analytics
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops along Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed about latest situation after ceasefire violations by Indian troops, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The army chief was briefed over the Pakistan Army’s response to the frequent ceasefire violations by Indian troops where they were deliberately targeting civilians along LoC.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded officers and soldiers for continued vigilance and professionalism.

The army chief was accompanied by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas during the visit.

COAS said that the blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civil population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is unacceptable.

“Indian provocations are a threat to regional peace and stability. Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs,” said the army chief.

Moreover, General Bajwa also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and proactive assistance to the AJK government in fighting the pandemic.

COAS vowed that the army will continue to support national effort against pandemic, read the ISPR statement.

