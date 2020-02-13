Pak-Bahrain joint military exercise ‘AL BADAR-IV 2020’ concludes

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan-Bahrain joint military exercise ‘AL BADAR-IV 2020’ culminated in Pabbi, said Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the closing ceremony of the joint military exercise was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi.

Troops from Kingdom of Bahrain National Guard and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise.

The two weeks long exercise focused on counter-terrorism techniques including cordon and search operations, built-up area clearance with combat aviation support, read the statement.

Disabling IED techniques, Sniper shooting was also part of the exercise.

A high-level military delegation from Kingdom of Bahrain headed by General Abdual Rahman Rashed Al Saad and General Officer Commanding, Special Services Group (SSG), Major General Mumtaz Hussain attended the closing ceremony.

Last year on March 19, Pakistan and Bahrain had agreed to further broaden and deepen bilateral engagements across all mutually beneficial fields.

The accord had come at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Gudaibya Palace.

According to a joint statement issued after the day-long visit of PM Imran to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the prime minister had held meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

