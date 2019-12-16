Pakistan, Bahrain resolve to further strengthen bilateral engagements

MANAMA: Pakistan and Bahrain on Monday agreed to further broaden and deepen bilateral engagements across all mutually beneficial fields, ARY News reported.

The accord came at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at at Gudaibya Palace.

According to a joint statement issued after the day-long visit of PM Imran to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the prime minister held meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The discussions focused on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of common interest. The leaders underscored the importance of further promoting political and economic relations, strengthening cooperation in the fields of public health, energy, education, agriculture, culture and tourism.

Read More: Bahrain King confers highest civil award on PM Imran Khan

The two sides noted that this visit laid a strong foundation to build a closer partnership between the two countries, and agreed further to follow up on the implementation of the agreements and the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed during the visit, read the statement.

PM Imran conveyed his deep appreciation on behalf of the people of Pakistan for the royal gesture to establish King Hamad Nursing and Associated Medical Science University in Pakistan and agreed to operationalize the University at the earliest possible.

Both sides underlined the importance of continuing regular consultations through the existing institutional mechanisms and agreed to hold the second meeting of the Bahrain-Pakistan joint ministerial commission in Manama in the first quarter of 2020.

Pakistan and Bahrain welcomed the recent signing of an agreement on military cooperation, which will further increase the sharing of information, intelligence and assessments. Both sides denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism, and reaffirmed their desire to strengthen cooperation, at both a bilateral and multilateral level, in the fight against terrorism and the financing of terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, combating narcotics, and enhancing cyber security cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction regarding the growing economic cooperation between the two countries, both sides recognised the potential for greater trade and commercial exchanges and agreed to take all necessary steps to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

In light of the significant role played by investors, the two sides committed to providing favourable environments for investors from both countries and emphasised the need for a regular and timely exchange of information on available investment opportunities.

Recognising the enormous growth potential of both economies, the Pakistani side encouraged Bahraini investors to take advantage of the favourable investment environment and consider investing in areas of high potential, including infrastructure development, energy, tourism industry, food processing and services sector.

Additionally, the Pakistani side recognised Bahrain as an ideal gateway to GCC markets. The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the security situation in West Asia and South Asia.

Both sides reiterated the importance of striving towards peaceful resolutions of all disputes, in light of international legitimacy and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Acknowledging the immense commercial potential between Pakistan and GCC countries, Bahrain reiterated its support and commitment to further strengthening cooperation through the preparation of a joint action plan for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Pakistan, as well as the finalisation of the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Both the sides signed various MoUs on education, scientific research, medical science and held a wide range of constructive discussions.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan thanked the King the crown prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

The prime minister of Pakistan extended invitations to the King, the prime minister and the crown prince to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience, which were gladly accepted.

Comments

comments