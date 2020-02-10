‘Do not panic’, Pak-China collaborating to fight coronavirus: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing on Monday released a video message to address the Pakistanis currently in China as the country battles the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The official Twitter handle of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan tweeted the video of the ambassador where he assured the Pakistanis in China of complete support and care from the government of China.

The tweet read: ” Chinese Ambassador to Pakistani students in Wuhan and Hubei province: Dear brothers and sisters, please do not panic. Both Pakistan and China are with you, and you will be well attended.”

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistani students in Wuhan and Hubei province:Dear brothers and sisters, please do not panic. Both Pakistan and China are with you, and you will be well attended. #coronvirus @ImranKhanPTI @SMQureshiPTI @zfrmrza @ForeignOfficePk @AmbNaghmanaHash pic.twitter.com/cz3VbE289C — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) February 10, 2020

In the video, Yao Jing said that the government of China and Pakistan were both working together to ensure that the best healthcare and living amenities are provided to the Pakistani ex-pats until the threat of coronavirus subsided.

The ambassador also said that the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari both volunteered to visit Chinese city of Wuhan to meet and show solidarity with the Pakistani diaspora but were advised against it by Chinese government officials and healthcare professionals.

