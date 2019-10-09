Pak-China friendship symbol of regional peace, harmony: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the region and the world and symbol of peace and prosperity.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said the warm welcome accorded to the Prime Minister on arrival at the Great Hall is a manifestation of the everlasting bond between the two countries.

Read More: PM Khan, Chinese counterpart discuss CPEC projects, Kashmir crisis

The Special Assistant said the establishment of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) authority is proof that the government is determined to expedite the implementation of the corridor related projects.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meetings with the Chinese leadership also talked about the blatant human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: PM Khan, Chinese President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Situation

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this demonstrates that the Prime Minister is standing firm for the rights of Kashmiri people at every front.

Comments

comments