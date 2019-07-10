Pak to release commemorative stamps on 71st birth anniversary of Commonwealth: FM Qureshi

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced to release commemorative postage stamps on the eve of 71st birth anniversary of Commonwealth, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan Post will issue the commemorative stamps on the completion of 70 years of the Commonwealth.

The foreign minister said that the stamps were designed keeping in the view the three aspects of the basic agenda of the Commonwealth. He said that Pakistan’s culture, historical heritage and economy was portrayed on the upcoming commemorative stamps.

Read More: Qureshi invites Commonwealth’s partnership in CPEC’s special economic zones

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan will welcome Commonwealth’s partnership in the special economic zones to be established under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting in London on Wednesday, he had pointed out that Pakistan was focusing its attention to regional peace and stability.

Qureshi had said, “Pakistan has registered unprecedented successes in the war on terrorism. We have a National Action Plan to defeat terrorism and extremism.”

He had said the tribal districts had been brought into the national mainstream by merging them with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was the first time that the tribal districts were being given representation in the provincial assembly.

