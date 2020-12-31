KARACHI: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said on Thursday Pakistan Navy is ever ready to give a befitting response to any aggression from the country’s enemy.

Addressing an annual Fleet Efficiency Competition Parade at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, he said Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in maritime security and security of Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Pakistan Navy is fully aware of changing geopolitical situation of the region and it is committed to defend the country’s maritime frontiers.

Appreciating enthusiasm of fleet units and officers, the Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy fleet. Later, he distributed efficiency shields among the best performing units.

