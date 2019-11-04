The two-day session of 5th Pak-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation begins in Doha on Monday (today).

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub is leaving for Doha today to co-chair the session along with his counterpart Saad Shreida Al Kaabi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister would lead Pakistani delegation comprising representatives from the Economic Affairs Division, Petroleum Division, Commerce and Trade, and Foreign Office.

The Joint Ministerial Commission would explore bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy, investment, manpower, sports, trade, industry, education, science and technology.

It will also discuss the implementation of the previous session of the commission.

Last month, International Islamic Bank (IIB) and Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance expressed the desire to invest in real estate, housing and hospitality sectors of Pakistan.

This was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief executive IIB and Chairman Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Thani Al Thani in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah apprised the prime minister that he intended to invest in the hospitality industry and the planning was in an advanced stage.

He noted that Pak-Qatar Takaful had over 70 branches in Pakistan and was interested in investing in other sectors.

