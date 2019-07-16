Pak-US Business Council expresses confidence in govt’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pak-US Business Council led by Dr. Mahmood Khan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed its confidence in the economic policies and measures taken by the current government to create business friendly environment in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to the delegation, PM Imran said that they were focusing on ease of doing business in the country and added that the concerned departments were striving hard to provide every possible facility to the investors.

On the occasion, the delegation apprised the prime minister about its trade volume and business activities in the country.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Board of Investment chairman and other high officials were present in the meeting.

Read More: Facilitating investors govt’s priority, says PM Khan

Earlier on July 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to encouraging and providing all facilities to investors.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Board of Investment in Islamabad, the prime minister had said industrial development suffered from different laws at federal and provincial levels, unnecessary rules and regulations for businesses, hurdles by government departments for business community and corruption.

Comments

comments