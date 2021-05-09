Pakistan registers 118 more COVID-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,915, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,785 new infections emerged when 40,736 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.29%, the NCOC said.

Statistics 9 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,736

Positive Cases: 3785

Positivity % : 9.29%

Deaths : 118 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 9, 2021

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 858,026 with the addition of 3,785 new cases. Thus far, 752,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4,903.

Overall 757,281 people have recovered their health from the pandemic while 12,190,671 total tests have been conducted so far in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 317,972, Sindh 291,668, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 123,842, Islamabad 77,974, Balochistan 23,324, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,866 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,380.

