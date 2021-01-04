Pakistan records 1,895 new Covid-19 infections, 39 fatalities

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,895 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the previous 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 488,529.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39 more people died during this period, taking the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,350.

Also Read: Health ministry to arrange special training for corona vaccination staff

A total of 30,139 samples were tested, out of which 1,895 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 6.28 per cent.

There are a total of 35,722 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands at 442,457. 2,242 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Also Read: Govt orders 1.2mn doses of coronavirus vaccine: Attaur Rehman

Sindh has thus far reported 218,597 infections, Punjab 140,714, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 59,484, Balochistan 18,247, Islamabad 38,263, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,357 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,867.

Comments

comments