Pakistan reports 44 more COVID-related deaths, 3,677 new infections

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 44 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,843, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives and 3,677 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 31,107. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.73 per cent during the past one day.

A total of 41,960 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,773,993 tests have been conducted so far.

2,900 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,092 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 581,852 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Read more: PM Imran Khan tests COVID-19 positive, confirms Dr Faisal

Sindh remains top on the list with 263,058 cases reported in the province so far, followed by Punjab with 197,177 COVID cases so far.

79,245 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51,414 in Islamabad, 19,327 cases in Balochistan, 11,609 infections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,972 cases have been detected in Gilgit Baltistan.

