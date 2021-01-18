Pakistan records 46 fresh coronavirus-related deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 46 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 10,977, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives and 1,920 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,589 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,348 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,986.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 521,211.

Read more: Minister wishes students as classes 9-12 reopens today

A total of 37,949 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 475,228 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,405,571 samples have been tested thus far.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the government has approved procurement of the coronavirus vaccine and it would be available in the country by March.

In an interview, Asad Umar said the government has given approval of “AstraZeneca”, vaccine while discussion with a Chinese company, “Sinopharm” is also under progress.

Comments

comments