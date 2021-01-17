ISLAMABAD: Educational institutions in Pakistan, which were shut in December last year to halt the spread of the second coronavirus wave, will reopen for classes nine to 12 today (Monday).

The educational institutes faced closure under extended winter vacations owing to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

“Classes 9 to 12, O and A level go back to school/ college. Wish them the very best. Their future is our main priority,” the minister wrote in a tweet ahead of the reopening of schools and colleges.

Tomorrow classes 9 to 12, O and A level go back to school/ college. Wish them the very best. Their future is our main priority. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 17, 2021

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced last week that classes one to eight will resume from Feb 1 instead of Jan 25.

Also Read: Govt decision to reopen educational institutions on 18th challenged in court

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of education ministers on January 04 decided to reopen educational institutions across the country in a phase-wise manner with classes nine to 12 resuming in the first phase on January 18.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes one to eight will resume from January 25 in the second phase whereas universities and other higher education institutions will resume on-campus sessions from Feb 1.

Also Read: Govt to reopen educational institutions in phases starting Jan 18: Shafqat Mahmood

He said teachers and administrative staff can return to schools from Jan 11 after the winter vacations end.

Shafqat Mahmood said board exams that were due in March and April will now be held in May and June as the children have not yet completed their courses and need time to prepare.

Comments

comments