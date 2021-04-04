Pakistan records 5,020 fresh COVID cases with 81 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 81 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,778, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 81 more lives and 5,020 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,581 and the positivity rate stood at 9.02 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,186 coronavirus detection tests during the said period. Overall 10,403,335 tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 613,058 have regained their health from the deadly virus so far with 3,367 in past 24 hours. 3,568 patients are still critical and under treatment at the various hospitals.

Read more: Pakistan to begin single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccination from Monday

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had chaired a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to review the Covid-19 situation.

The NCOC session was held with Asad Umar in the chair through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The meeting was apprised that the single-dose CanSino Covid vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday (tomorrow) onwards.

