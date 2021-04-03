ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here in Islamabad to review the Covid-19 situation, ARY News reported.

The NCOC session held with Asad Umar in the chair through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The meeting was apprised that the single-dose CanSino Covid vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday onwards.

The forum emphasized that all Covid Vaccination Centers should ensure to facilitate above 65 years age individuals who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

The NCOC was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshawar.

The forum also decided to enhance the monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive COVID SOPs.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of call centres at the District level to pursue registered senior citizen for vaccination to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

Coronavirus has claimed 84 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,697.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 84 more lives and 4,723 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,500 and the positivity rate stood at 9.41 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,186 coronavirus detection tests.

