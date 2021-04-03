COVID-19: Pakistan witnesses 4,723 infections, 84 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 84 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,697, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 84 more lives and 4,723 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,500 and the positivity rate stood at 9.41 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 50,186 coronavirus detection tests.

Yesterday, NCOC had expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of coronavirus vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.

In the session headed by Chairman NCOC Asad Umar and co-chaired by Chief Coordinator Lt General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, the forum asked the provinces to pursue vaccination targets vigorously.

The forum was informed that one million Sinopharm vaccines purchased by Pakistan have been received and distributed amongst all federating units.

The forum expressed concerns over the non-implementation of NCOC instructions on adherence to SOPs on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings.

It was also decided that senior citizens over 65 years can walk into designated vaccination centres for administering doses through on-spot registration facility.

