Pakistan records 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,595, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 2,511 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 23,355 and the positivity rate increases up to 7.11 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,136 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,895 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 609,964.

A total of 35,303 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 573,014 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,565,066 samples have been tested thus far.

The federal government has decided to setup mass vaccination centres across the country in order to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process, said sources

According to sources privy to the details, the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) has also approved the establishment of the mass vaccination centres and had directed the provinces to implement the decision.

