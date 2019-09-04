Pakistan to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib this year: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan will allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur this year, ARY News reported.

In a declaration, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said that they would allow additional Sikh pilgrims to visit their religious sites to perform their rituals there on special occasion.

The spokesperson said that talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur corridor held in a positive environment in Attari.

While talking to media persons following the meeting, Dr Faisal said that despite tension in relations, the meeting between the two sides remained positive.

He said the two sides have almost agreed to the draft agreement on the operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor except two or three points.

The spokesperson said that most of the obstacles have been overcome and the Indian side will have to demonstrate political flexibility to address the remaining issues.

Dr. Faisal said Pakistan has invited the Indian side for a final meeting on our side of the border to resolve the remaining sticking points. The spokesperson said that Pakistan has completed ninety percent work on the Kartarpur corridor and it is committed to open the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

