Pakistan eyes launch of 5G services by December 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday said that Pakistan eyes launch of 5G network services in the country by December 2022, ARY NEWS reported.

The federal minister said this while meeting a high-level delegation of the Huawei company, which was led by its Middle East Regional Head Charles Yang.

The delegation lauded the services of Aminul Haque in speeding up the digitalization process in the country. Haque said that they were working to ensure the provision of mobile and internet facilities in all parts of the country.

“We have set the target of December 2022 for launching the 5G services in the country,” he said.

Charles Yang during the meeting said that Huawei’s complete focus was on the promotion and usage of 5G services in the entire region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the First-ever fastest 5G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan in November 2020.

Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque using high-speed internet made a 5G video call to Beijing and enjoyed the best quality of video and audio.

Read More: PTA allows non-commercial 5G tests in Pakistan

The Inauguration ceremony of the experimental 5G video call was held here at Zong Headquarter Islamabad.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister said that he felt extremely proud to witness the launch of 5G experimental service which in the future would completely change the technology landscape in Pakistan.

Comments

comments