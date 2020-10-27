ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced accepting applications from the nationals for Umrah pilgrimage from November 1 – 2020 under the new regulations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistanis will be able to submit their application for Umrah pilgrimage under the new regulations.

The Saudi Arabian government issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for airlines, tour operators and pilgrims in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The airlines providing transportation services will be bound to maintain social distancing among pilgrims, whereas, the passengers have been asked to undergo COVID-19 screening test at least 72 hours before the departure.

The Umrah pilgrims will submit their COVID-19 test reports at the airports’ counters before their departure, whereas, elderly citizens will be banned in accordance with the SOPs.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced to resume the Umrah pilgrimage for international pilgrims from November 01 after suspension of months amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia, the international Umrah will resume from November 1st, 2020.

“All eligible countries will be informed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah,” a message posted on the Twitter handle of the Haramain Sharifain read.

Announcing the protocols for the resumption of International Umrah, it had said that a negative PCR test no earlier than 72-hours before departure time in origin will be needed from the pilgrims while a quarantine period of three days must be completed in the hotel.

“Each group must be accompanied by a registered guide as no individual will be allowed to perform the Umrah,” it said while directing the pilgrims to arrive in the Kingdom with a registered group.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 24,000 pilgrims had performed Umrah since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia partially resumed the pilgrimage with extensive health precautions after a seven-month coronavirus hiatus.

No coronavirus case has thus far been reported among pilgrims, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said in a statement.

