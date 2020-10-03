Umrah pilgrimage resumes after seven months

Keeping in view the improved COVID-19 situation, the government of Saudi Arabia has decided to resume the Umrah pilgrimage from October 4 (today), after a suspension of seven months.

As many as 6,000 pilgrims will perform Umrah rituals on daily basis in the first phase which is starting from October 4. The pilgrims would be transported in special buses to Masjid-e-Haram.

Furthermore, the pilgrims have been given time of three hours to perform their Umrah rituals.

Saudi Arabia has also issued health protocols to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus cases in the 2020 Umrah season. The pilgrims are bound to get themselves register via a special application called ‘Amrana’.

The pilgrims hailing from Pakistan and other countries will be allowed to perform the religious ritual from 15 Raibul Awal.

On October 18, the number of pilgrims will be increased to 15,000 per day, with a maximum of 40,000 people allowed to perform prayers at the mosque.

The pilgrims have been directed to strictly follow the protocols designed to counter coronavirus spread.

Last week, the Saudi Arabian government had announced to gradually resume the Umrah pilgrimage from October 4.

The ministry had said the decision was made after assessing the coronavirus situation and in response to the desire of Muslims around the world to perform the ritual.

