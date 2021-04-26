Pakistan Army troops patrol Lahore for COVID SOPs enforcement

LAHORE: Pakistan Army’s troops patrolled Lahore roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Monday.

COVID awareness messages were displayed on the vehicles of the troops patrolling the city. “Join hands in the fight against coronavirus,” one of the awareness messages read.

Stay safe and keep the country protected from the deadly pandemic. The troops of the Pakistan Army were called in to ensure strict adherence to the COVID SOPs.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had announced that deployment of the Pakistan Army to implement COVID SOPs had been approved for three provinces except for Sindh.

The interior minister had made the announcement in a video after he chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation and reviewed the deployment of armed forces in aid to civil administration.

Rasheed had said that a notification for military deployment has been issued for three provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the prime minister announced the decision.

“A decision on military deployment in Sindh is yet to be taken,” he had added.

