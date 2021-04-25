Sindh govt seeks Pakistan Army deployment to enforce COVID SOPs

KARACHI: Amid the increasing number of the COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government on Sunday sought deployment of the Pakistan Army in order to effectively enforce COVID-19 SOPs in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh home ministry has written a letter to the interior ministry, seeking deployment of the military troops in the province to ensure SOPs implementation alongside district administration under article 245.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Khan had announced that the government will seek the Pakistan Army’s help to enforce the SOPs.

Warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19, Prime Minister Khan had said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be compelled to impose a lockdown.

“If a lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most,” he said.

