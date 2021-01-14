Web Analytics
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops committed unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector along the Line of Control which was responded promptly by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner, inflecting heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material.

During intense exchange of fire, sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, 28, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

Read More: Two elderly citizens injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

Earlier on January 10, Indian army troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian troops had deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics.

Due to the Indian army indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of same family had sustained injuries, said the ISPR. The injured had been evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

 

