Two elderly citizens injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population with mortars and automatics.

Due to the Indian army indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of same family sustained injuries, said the ISPR. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment.

These are the first two civilians casualties this year. Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations since Jan 1.

Earlier on January 2, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter at Line of Control (LoC) over violating the country’s airspace.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR announced that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter today in Chakothi Sector along LOC.

“The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LOC,” the army’s media wing said.

It was the second quadcopter of the year to be shot down by the forces as the first one was downed on January 1, 2021, by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC.

