RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has been summoned in Karachi to deal with the urban flooding situation in the business hub of the country, announced the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ISPR, the armed forces were summoned in the city to assist the civil administration in dealing with the urban flooding situation.

In another development, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today after Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked him to clean rain-hit Karachi.

According to the CM House spokesman, the meeting was also attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

They discussed the situation developed in the city in the aftermath of the two-day rainfall that saw urban flooding in parts of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked Pakistan Army to extend help in cleaning rain-battered Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister also directed Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal to reach Karachi immediately and oversee the cleanliness drive.

I have asked the Pak army to also help in cleaning up the city, he said while earlier saying that that he had asked the NDMA Chairman to go to Karachi immediately and start the clean up in the aftermath of the rain.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani at that time responded to the move saying that he does not know why the premier has asked Pakistan Army to assist the cleanliness of the metropolis.

Comments

comments