Pakistan Army wins int’l military drill competition

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition, known as the Pace Sticking Competition, for a third consecutive year in the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army won the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

#PakistanArmy won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held at Royal Military Academy #Sandhurst, UK. This is 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition. #PMA represented Pakistan Army in the event. pic.twitter.com/LZ7lKNC5TB — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 14, 2020

“This is 3rd consecutive year that Pakistan won this competition. The Pakistan Military Academy represented Pakistan Army at the event,” said ISPR.

Last year on June 14, the Pakistan Army had won an international military drill competition, known as the Pace Sticking Competition, held at the United Kingdom’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Inter-Services Public Relations had (ISPR) said: “Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held today at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK.”

