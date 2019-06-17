Pakistan can no longer be blacklisted by FATF: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that outstanding diplomatic skills of the Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Pakistan from being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ARY News reported.

The PTI leader took to twitter saying, “Pakistan can no longer be blacklisted in FATF due to outstanding diplomatic skills of PM Khan. Malaysia has assured its support due to PM IK exemplary diplomacy.”

He also termed the step as a blatant setback for their enemies.

Pakistan has taken aggressive steps over the last two months in terms of a regulatory and monitoring mechanism to meet the FATF requirements and its legal system is generally up to the mark.

The FATF plenary had formally placed Pakistan in the grey list in June 2018.

