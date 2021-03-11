Coronavirus: 2,258 new cases, 53 deaths reported in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 53 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,377, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 53 more lives and 2,258 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 17,628.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,276 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,688 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 597,497.

A total of 42,164 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 566,493 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,360,202 samples have been tested thus far.

