Pakistan, China sign several MoUs to expand cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China here on Sunday signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres, ARY News reported.



The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad which was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice Prime Minister Wang Qishan.

These MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, disaster management and assistance in agriculture sector of Lasbella University.

Later, PM Imran Khan along with the visiting dignitary unveiled the plaques of the four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology and education under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They also inaugurated the Confucius Institute at the University of Punjab. The institute mainly provides Chinese education, cultural promotion and cultural exchanges and other projects and activities.

The ceremony also marked the launching of Huawei Technical Support Center to be established in Pakistan as part of Chinese tech giant’s commitment to make massive investment in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, in recognition of his services for promoting Pak-China ties, President Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan during a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Senate chairman, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries. President Arif Alvi said that Wang Qishan was a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China Friendship.

Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Chinese leader at the airport.

