Pakistan Citizen Portal makes return of expat possible after 29 years

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Citizens Portal established by Prime Minister Imran Khan is facilitating the people from all nooks and the corners as it recently helped Pakistani expatriate woman to visit homeland after 29 years, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Shahid Hussain, brother of the woman, in a video said the visit of her sister residing in Germany became possible after Pakistan Citizen Portal resolved her pending visa problem.

Shahid Hussain in a video message mentioned that despite his several previous attempts of sponsoring his sister’s visit, the issue remained unresolved until he registered it with the Portal.

سٹیزن پورٹل پرشہری کی شکایت،وزیراعظم آفس کا بروقت ایکشن جرمنی میں رہنےوالی پاکستانی خاتون کی انتیس سال بعدوطن واپسی ممکن ہوگئی سٹیزن پورٹل پرشہری کی شکایت،وزیراعظم آفس کا بروقت ایکشن جرمنی میں رہنےوالی پاکستانی خاتون کی انتیس سال بعدوطن واپسی ممکن ہوگئی.#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the remedy he received from the Portal.

Citizen Portal recently had introduced a new category to tackle complaints about corruption in government offices.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the citizen portal has introduced a new category to lodge complaints about financial corruption, irregularities, abuse of powers and incompetency.

Earlier on December 29, Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) had resolved over 1.46mn public complaints out of 1.6mn registered during the last year.

Read More: Over 1.4mn complaints resolved through Pakistan Citizen Portal

According to the statistics issued by the PCP, the portal had received over 1.5mn complaints from Pakistan and around 93,000 from abroad.

Out of the total complaints, 0.7mn had been received from Punjab, 0.19mn from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 0.12mn from Sindh and 15,000 from Balochistan.

Comments

comments