ISLAMABAD: With its two years since inception, the Pakistan Citizen Portal initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly done wonders for many an aggrieved citizen one of whom said Friday she finds Imran Khan a godsent gift who helped get her kidnapped daughter back, ARY News reported.

The woman said in an ARY exclusive report that her daughter was kidnapped from a college following which she ran from pillar to post but only to be ‘blackmailed’ by police who, she said, demanded heavy bribes to retrieve her.

She said that tired and exhausted, even when she had a written court order in her possession which did not do anything for their relief, she asked her husband to file a complaint with the prime ministers’ Citizen Portal.

The PM took immediate notice of our complaint and within days our daughter was recovered while the police sat idle and demanded bribes.

It may be noted that Citizen Portal marks its two-year anniversary today which, reportedly, has received over 15,407 complaints so far out of which 9,972 were ‘instantly addressed’.

Many of the complaints, about 65 per cent, were regarding NADRA issue which were resolved by its chairman Usman Yusuf Mubeen, the report said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a ceremony to celebrate PCP’s two years termed its performance as satisfactory and said that it could prove helpful in making the bureaucracy accountable.

Addressing a ceremony where the two-year performance of the portal was presented, the prime minister lauded the performance of its team and said that the platform was utilized by three million citizens for redressal of their complaints.

