Pakistan’s coastal belt is enriched with natural resources: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Monday said Pakistan’s coastal belt is enriched with natural resources, new Shipping Policy will bring improvement, ARY News reported.

Chairing the first meeting of the committee on the blue economy, constituted on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said world’s blue economy stands around $23 trillion.

The meeting discussed the recommendations to take maximum benefits from the blue economy.

Mr. Zaidi said the country’s ports will be developed like ports in Loss Angeles and Houston. “The government trying to create a business-friendly environment in the country”, he said.

He said Pakistan has changed its identity from the security zone to an economic hub.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Kaleem Shaukat and representatives from Railways, Food security, Petroleum, and others were also in attendance in the meeting.

Read more: Blue economy vital to country’s better future, says president

Back in the month of February, President Arif Alvi had underscored the significance of the blue economy and the effective use of ocean resources for Pakistan’s better future.

Addressing a three-day multi-national Maritime Conference in connection with Aman-2019 Exercise in Karachi, he had said the importance of the Indian Ocean had increased manifold due to the presence of regional and foreign naval forces.

Comments

comments