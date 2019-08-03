Pakistan to raise concerns of Hurriyat leader at international forums: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: In response to All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s SOS (Save Our Souls) call, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi decided to contact secretary general of Organization of Islamic Conference immediately, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan would raise the concerns of the Hurriyat leader at international forums.

The foreign minister said that he will apprise OIC secretary general about the latest developments in occupied Kashmir and will seek an active role of the organization to save Kashmiri people from Indian atrocities.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their indigenous and just struggle for self determination.

Earlier in the day Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani had took to Twitter to urge the Muslims across the globe to help “save our souls” from “the biggest genocide” India was about to launch in occupied Kashmir.

“This tweet must be taken as an SOS (Save Our Souls) message to all Muslims living on this planet,” he had tweeted.

“If we all die and you kept quite you will be answerable to Allah the Magnificent. Indians are about to launch the biggest genocide in the history of Mankind. May Allah protect us.”

