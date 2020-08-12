Pakistan condemns derogatory Indian social media post  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed its strong condemnation to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on the reported incident involving a derogatory social media post against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by an extremist in Bengaluru, Karnataka, ARY NEWS reported.

A statement issued from the foreign office said that the offensive social media post against Islam has hurt Muslims and reflects the rising Islamophobia and targeting of the minority communities in India.

#Pakistan condemns & lodges strong protest with India on derogatory social media post against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in #Bengaluru,

Karnataka. Rising incidents of religious hate crime in India are a direct consequence of RSS-BJP combine’s extremist ideology of ‘Hindutva’. pic.twitter.com/Cdl9P4nfwE — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 12, 2020



The Indian police instead of preventing this hate crime against Muslims and Islam, used brute force, killed at least three protesters, and injured many more, it said adding that as an added injustice, the Muslim community in the area is being falsely framed for alleged vandalism and assault on police personnel.

The foreign office spokesman said that the rising incidents of religious hate crime in India are a direct and inescapable consequence of the RSS-BJP combine’s extremist ideology of ‘Hindutva’.

“The incident has been viewed with concern and the civil society in Pakistan has called for justice for the minority Muslim community in India.”

The foreign office said that they have asked the Indian government to investigate the incident and take immediate action against the perpetrators of religious hatred.

It also called upon the Indian government to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the minority communities, particularly Muslims, and take steps to ensure prevention of hate speech and hate crimes against Islam and protection of religious rights of Muslims.

The foreign office also asked the international community, the United Nations and other organizations, to play their role against the rising tide of Islamophobia in India and ensure practical steps for the protection and religious rights of minorities in India.

